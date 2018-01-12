AmeriCorps Members and St. Joseph Parish Church host one-time warming center

FARMINGTON - As colder weather settles across the county, it is increasingly important to reduce barriers to warmth, nutritious food, and social opportunity. AmeriCorps members serving alongside the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area have partnered with AmeriCorps members hosted at the University of Maine at Farmington and local parishioners of St. Joseph Parish Church in order to host a one-time warming center and community luncheon, Warm Food, Warm Hearts, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 15, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Joseph's Parish on Middle St. in Farmington.

There will be something for everyone, including the Literacy Volunteers' Traveling Library, from which children can take a book home for free; a free-to-enter community cribbage tournament, beginning at 11 a.m., sharp; a free community luncheon, starting at 1 p.m.; and board games, desserts, and plenty of space to make connections. All of the extra food will be donated to residents of the Western Maine Homeless Outreach.

To find ways to volunteer or become involved, contact Danielle Blair at the office of the United Way, (207)778-5048. No RSVP is necessary to attend the event.

This event is hosted with special thanks to Father Paul Dumais, Annamaria Beal, and Barbara Adams from St. Joseph Parish for their collaboration, space, and volunteers, as well as to Tuck's Alehouse for donating the use of their many cribbage boards and decks of cards.

Warm Food Warm Hearts is a unique event on Martin Luther King day. Readers should be aware of other opportunities to stay warm and socialize this winter. The schedule for the area warming centers is as follows:

-Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, 110 Academy Street, Farmington (778-2163)

Tuesdays (Jan. 9, 16, 23, 30; Feb. 6, 13)

-St. Joseph Parish Church, 133 Middle Street, Farmington (778-2778 or 491-4947)

Tuesdays (Feb. 20, 27; March 6, 13, 20, 27)

-Old South First Congregational Church, 227 Main Street, Farmington (778-0424)

Thursdays (Jan. 11, 18, 24; Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22)