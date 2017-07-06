Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice to hold Butterfly Release Celebration on Aug. 5

LEWISTON – On Saturday, August 5, Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice will hold its ninth annual Butterfly Release remembrance celebration, beginning at 11 a.m. at Geiger Elementary School, 601 College Street in Lewiston. This is the first time the celebration has not been held at the Hospice House, and the new location offers easier parking and more space for the participants to enjoy.

This event offers a unique opportunity to remember and honor a loved one by dedicating a butterfly to be released in his or her name. All names of those being honored will be read during the ceremony and be listed in the program booklet. The festivities also feature music and crafts for the children who attend. Seating will be available, though people may bring their own chairs and blankets if they desire. Water and light snacks will also be provided.

The highlight of the day is the release of more than 500 butterflies that symbolize change, transformation and lasting beauty.

"This event is a unique way to remember those who have made a difference in our lives," said Kenneth Albert, President and CEO of AHCH. "It's a beautiful and moving ceremony, and we hope that you’ll be able to join us."

Each butterfly dedication costs $25, and it is asked that each butterfly be donated in memory of one person. All proceeds benefit patient care and family support at the Hospice House.

To purchase a butterfly dedication, go to www.ahchbutterfly.org or call 207-795-9537 and a person will return your call. Printed order forms are also available at AHCH’s Lewiston Office at 15 Strawberry Avenue, at the Hospice House on Stetson Road, Auburn, at Bangor Savings Bank in Lewiston and at Bedard Pharmacy in Auburn.

The event is graciously sponsored by Bangor Savings Bank, Bedard Pharmacy and Medical Supplies, the Fortin Group, the Tainter and Simoneau Foundation and Gleason Media Services.