Animal shelter’s ‘Strut for Strays!’ is Sept. 30

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Animal Shelter needs your help!

As many may know, we work hard to provide quality care and a safe space to live for the stray and abandoned animals in our community. However, most people don’t realize that the bulk of our funding comes from our generous community in the form of donations, fundraisers, and adoption fees. That’s why fundraising events like our annual Strut for Strays! 5K Trail Run & Dog Walk are so important.

This year’s race will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 10:30 a.m., and community members and their furry friends will be running and walking the beautiful Nordic trails of Titcomb Mountain and the Whistlestop Trail. Last year, we raised over $1500 in sponsorships, registration fees, and donations. This year, we’d love to surpass that.

How can you help? We’re looking for businesses to sponsor the race monetarily, or to donate items or prizes we can use as race incentives. We’d also love to have you join us for the race! Registration is $20 for 12 and under, $25 for 13 and up, and all registrations include an event T-shirt with logo custom designed by our own Catherine Chapman. Additional shirts, long-sleeved Ts, and hoodies can also be purchased along with your race registration, online, or here at the shelter.

Want more information? Check out the Events tab on our website, www.fcanimalshelter.org under 2017 Strut for Strays!, and feel free to email our Media and Fundraising Coordinator, Dory Diaz, at dory@fcanimalshelter.org.

Thanks to our incredibly generous community for your continued support!