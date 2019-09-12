Annual ATV Toy Run is Sept. 14

The Whistle Stop Trail 23rd annual ATV Toy Run will be held rain or shine on Sept. 14. Santa will be leading the ride and it is a family event, so bring the children. Participants can either bring a new toy (in a bag protected for dust) or a cash donation. All toys will be distributed by Western ME Community Action (Operation Santa) to help families during the holidays.

Over the years, the clubs are proud to announce that they have raised $87,282 in toys and cash donations for the community. The clubs have worked with Operation Santa in Wilton to ensure the shelves are well stocked and ready for the holiday season. Please don’t purchase any weapons and make sure to remember that all kids need nice warm hats and mittens too. The clubs try to make each event better than the last to let landowners know that they respect the use of their land.

The event is sponsored by the Western ME ATV Club, Canton Trail Riders and the Brettuns Wheelers ATV Club. Morning activities will include raffles, 50/50, Santa fun tickets, and hot coffee and donuts are for sale. In Jay the clubs will also have some dealer displays to browse through.

The ride begins on the Whistle Stop Trail in West Farmington at 10 a.m. and ends in Jay for a free barbecue. We will have hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, drinks and delicious salads waiting for our hungry riders.

Participants meet at McDonald’s parking lot in Jay at 7:30 a.m. or at the end of the Whistle Stop Trail on the Town Farm Road at 9 a.m. Everyone must register between 8-9:45 a.m. Meal tickets will be handed out and we will sell raffle tickets at this time.

At 10 a.m. Santa will lead the riders on their journey to deliver the toys to Canton. All ATVs will head down the trail where local fire departments and police departments will help with road crossings to ensure the safety of all riders. For everyone’s safety please stay together as a group and no horseplay! By law, anyone under 18 must wear helmets.

Please help make this year a success. Any questions call: Bob Dalot 897-2926, Rene Grondin 897-5501 or Brian Jordan 357-4460.

The clubs are looking for members. Please look for applications and join us for some fun and adventures. During the summer we had this unique opportunity. On Sunday, August 4, seven friends got together for an ATV ride and turned into a day that they will never forget. The riders went to South China and started out on the trails. While resting at the edge of the woods Game Warden David Ross approached the club members and asked if they were the people who called about the osprey.

An osprey is a large hawk with a length of 22-25 inches and a wingspan of 4.5 to 6 feet and weighs approximately 4 pounds. The warden explained that a baby osprey had fallen out if its nest and a fellow ATV rider had called with concerns about the chick. It was reported as having flies buzzing around its head and wing area. In the previous days a wind storm had come and it is believed that the chick was blown out its nest during the storm. The warden asked us to watch for it and we headed off into the woods.

As the riders rounded the corner they saw the game wardens’ truck parked. They pulled over to see if he had found anything. Much to their delight David Ross was walking towards them holding the chick. The riders asked if they could approach him and view the bird. The group of ATV riders were asking questions and never expected what would happen next. He asked if we wanted to hold the bird.

The game warden explained to hold him with a firm grip but not to squeeze tight. He even offered to take a few photos so we could all be in the picture. After he placed the chick on the floor of his truck and drove away. He brought the chick to Avian Haven, a bird rehabilitation site.

Preliminary exams showed that the osprey had blood in both eyes indicating some sort of head trauma – most likely when the fledgling fell from the nest. He had no wing or leg fractures. After several days of treatments the vet determined that he was completely blind and damage to the eyes were not recoverable. I am very sorry to say the bird was euthanized. The Western ME ATV Club would like to thank Maine Game Warden David Ross for this remarkable experience. Please look to join a club, you never know what remarkable experience you may encounter.

Meetings are the first Wednesday of each month at the Jay Town Office on 7 p.m. You can also visit us on facebook or our website https://sites.google.com/site/westernmaineatvclub/home