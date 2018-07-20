Annual Home Tour and Taste of Rangeley is Aug. 7

RANGELEY - Tickets for the RFA’s annual Home Tour and Taste of Rangeley are now on sale at the RFA Lakeside Theater Box Office, Mon-Thurs, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., and online at rangeleyarts.org. Tickets may also be purchased on the day of the tour at any of the home sites. Home Tour booklets may be obtained on-line, at the box office, at the Home Tour Sponsors: Rangeley Lakes Builders Supply/ Welcome Home and Loon Lodge, and at the home sites. The tour will be on Aug. 7, 12:30-3:30 p.m. The Taste of Rangeley follows at 3:30 p.m. at Loon Lodge.

The four properties on this year’s tour are guaranteed to delight all visitors. Enjoy the wide spectrum of architecture, from the historic Rangeley Inn to the recently renovated home of Stephanie and Adam Barea. The Tony Millington property offers stunning views of Bald Mountain and the lake, and Narramantic Island’s log lodge has 5,000 feet of waterfront and a 90 foot porch for guests to enjoy.

Special thanks to Rangeley’s local restaurants, who are generously donating samples of their fare for the Taste of Rangeley at Loon Lodge on Pickford Road. While you are there, be pleasantly entertained by vocalist Anna Mather with Elaine Holcombe at the keyboard.

All proceeds for this event go toward the RFA’s art education programs for local youth, which includes summer drama and music camps, residencies at the Rangeley School, as well as trips to live theater presentations and a scholarship for a graduating senior. The RFA also subsidizes private music and dance lessons for local students. For tickets and information, visit rangeleyarts.org. The RFA is a non-profit arts organization “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the Rangeley Region.