Annual Home Tour and Taste of Rangeley tickets are now on sale

RANGELEY - Tickets for the Rangeley Friends of the Arts' Annual Home Tour and Taste of Rangeley are now on sale at the RFA Lakeside Theater Box Office, Monday through Thursday, 10 p.m. until 2 p.m., and on line at www.rangeleyarts.org. Tickets may also be purchased on the day of the tour at any of the home sites. Home Tour booklets may be obtained on line, at the box office or at the following Home Tour Sponsors: Rangeley Lakes Builders Supply/ Welcome Home and Loon Lodge. Booklets will also be available at the home sites. The tour will be open Aug. 1, 12:30-3:30 PM. The Taste of Rangeley begins at 3:30 at Loon Lodge.

This year’s tour is guaranteed to delight all visitors. All of the homes have been partially of completely designed by our local architect, Ellen Albrecht of ENS Designs. All four lakefront home offers a surprise at every turn. You will see the craftsmanship of local builders as well as furnishings and tile work from Rangeley and other Maine providers. The homes have been tastefully decorated with luscious fabrics, state-of-the-art kitchens and the work of many local artists and artisans.

Special thanks to our local restaurants, who are generously donating samples of their fare for the Taste of Rangeley at Loon Lodge on Pickford Rd in Rangeley. While you are there, enjoy a refreshing drink or your favorite wine and be pleasantly entertained by Don Mantovani and Elaine Holcombe at the keyboard.

All proceeds for this event go toward the RFA’s art education programs for local youth, which includes summer drama and music camps, residencies at the Rangeley School, and trips to the Portland Museum of Art, the Portland Symphony and to live theater presentations. The RFA also subsidizes private music and dance lessons for local students. For tickets and information, visit www.rangeleyarts,org. The RFA is a non-profit arts organization “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the Rangeley Region.