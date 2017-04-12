Annual March for Violence-Free Communities is April 24

FARMINGTON - Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services, historically known in Franklin County as SAVES, is holding its 19th annual March for Violence-Free Communities on Monday, April 24. Participants will gather at the gazebo in Meeting House Park on Main Street in Farmington (across from the Superior Courthouse) at 5:30 p.m.

Attendees are invited to carry signs, make noise, and walk in solidarity to raise awareness of sexual assault, sexual abuse, and other forms of violence that exist in our communities. The March will lead to a Speak Out at the Old South Church, which will provide the opportunity for community members, students, survivors, and concerned others to talk about their experiences, feelings, and thoughts surrounding issues of violence.

This is a free event, and it is open to the public. Food will be graciously donated by Calzolaio Pasta Co. in Wilton and Tranten’s grocery store in Farmington.

Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services works to prevent and eliminate sexual violence, and promote healing and empowerment for people of all genders and ages who are affected by rape, sexual assault, child sexual abuse, sexual exploitation, stalking and sexual harassment. Please visit our website at www.sapars.org. You can find us on social media by searching the URL/user name: SAPARSmaine. The toll free, 24-hour Helpline number is 1-800-871-7741.