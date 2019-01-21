Art for the FUN of it at Old South

FARMINGTON - At the Warming Center at Old South Church, Farmington, on Jan. 17, Paula Widmer, artist, led an activity “Art for the FUN of it!”

Participants created “shoe polish” prints. Creative projects will be offered each Thursday in Jan. and Feb. at the Old South Warming Center, free of charge. The public is invited to the Warming Center to join the activity “for the FUN of it!”, play card games, do puzzles, socialize, and enjoy a lunch of home-made soup.