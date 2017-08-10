Author Paul Doiron returning to Outdoor Sporting Heritage Mueum to meet and greet fans

OQUOSSOC - Award-winning novelist Paul Doiron will return to the Outdoor Sporting Heritage Museum in Oquossoc on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Edgar Award-winning author will be on hand to meet and greet his fans and sign his latest thriller in the Mike Bowditch series, Knife Creek. All seven of his very popular novels will be on sale in support of the museum and available for signing during his 4th consecutive “meet and greet” at OSHM. Doiron excellent mystery novels starring his lead character, Warden Mike Bowditch, have brought the author national popularity as demonstrated by this quote from the San Francisco Chronicle; “Doiron consistently surprises and satisfies with his well-constructed mysteries set in Maine’s North Woods.”

With “Knife Creek” Doiron delivers yet another edge-of-your-seat thriller as Warden Bowditch delves into a long-buried investigation to uncover a dangerous secret. “Having our old friend Paul back at the museum is great and every year we order more books for him to sign and every year we sell out”, shared museum director, Bill Pierce.

The Outdoor Sporting Heritage Museum has opened three new exhibits for the 2017 season and is located at the corner of Routes 4 & 17 in Oquossoc. For more info please call 864-3091.