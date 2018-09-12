Avangrid Foundation supports United Way

FARMINGTON - The United Way of the Tri-Valley Area is pleased to announce it has received a grant from the Avangrid Foundation in partnership with Central Maine Power. The gift of $1,025 is earmarked for the United Way Community Fund which provides support for programs that serve the local community, ranging from Meals on Wheels to Literacy Volunteers.

“The gift from the Avangrid Foundation is a pacesetter gift that helps kick start our 2018-19 Campaign,” said Lisa Laflin, executive director. “We have an ambitious goal of raising $725,000 in in-kind goods, cash, grants, and volunteer service to positively impact Greater Franklin county. The Avangrid Foundation shares our vision and we are most appreciative of their generosity.”

The Avangrid Foundation is an independent organization that funds philanthropic investments primarily in areas where AVANGRID and its subsidiaries operate. For more information, please visit the Avangrid Foundation and avangrid.com.