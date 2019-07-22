Bartlett Memorial UMC completes steeple project

JAY - The steeple repair at Bartlett Memorial United Methodist Church at North Jay is now complete with the addition of a cross to the top of the belfry tower.

The much-needed repair completed by contractor JD's Home Improvement.

The church continues to be a presence in the community, bringing Christ to the people as well as hosting a Parish Thrift Shop opened for the summer on Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lightly used clothing and household goods are offered for $2. a bag. Other items include children's toys, books, sport items, craft and sewing items. Donations are welcome and can be left at the shop on days they are opened.

The thrift shop has a prayer space for people to pray and write down a first name of someone for the church to pray for. There is also a children's space where volunteers will read to children while the parent is shopping.

The expense of the repair was large and any donations are welcomed. The church's mailing address is Bartlett Memorial UMC, P.O. Box 5222, North Jay, ME 04262. The treasurer is Cleo Roy. Write in statement line 'for steeple repair.'