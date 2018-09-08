Beers for a cause at Tumbledown Brewing

FARMINGTON - The Greater Franklin Food Council will host the first High Peaks Green Drinks event on Tuesday, September 11 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Tumbledown Brewing in Farmington.

Green Drinks events are casual social gatherings organized around a shared interest in sustainability. There are three that occur regularly in Maine, in Portland, Bangor, and Ellsworth, and thousands more globally. Every event partners with an organization focused on environmental sustainability. Ticket sales at this first event will benefit the Maine Appalachian Trail Land Trust, which protects and preserves land in Maine along the Appalachian Trail.

"My hope for High Peaks Green Drinks is that it provides our community with a vibrant and fun staple on the social calendar that doubles as a launchpad for new solutions to the environmental and social issues we are all passionate about," Greater Franklin Food Council member and High Peaks Green Drinks organizer Jeremy Reed said.

The event on Tuesday will offer an opportunity for casual socializing, a chance to try some Appalachian Trail trivia, and there will be some outside games. Your $10 donation at the door gets you a drink ticket for a Tumbledown brew.