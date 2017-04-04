Benefit event to help local pastor

STRONG - A supper and community variety show to benefit a local pastor will be held on April 8 at the Strong Elementary School at 7 p.m.

For the past eight years, Pastor Connie Maginnis has given unselfishly of her time, wisdom, knowledge, guidance and talents, leading three Methodist churches in Kingfield, Salem and Strong. she and husband Bill lost a child two days before Christmas, and few days later, she became seriously ill and required emergency cancer surgery. She required multiple units of blood and continues treatment for the blood clots and a spot in her lung discovered in a PET scan.

Medical bills and expenses not covered by insurance are mounting rapidly.Pastor Connie needs our help, and these churches are organizing to help in any humble way.

After a delicious homemade turkey dinner from 5 - 6:30 p.m., stay for the 7 p.m. community variety show that will feature great talent, hilarious skits, and a few surprises. Donations are $10 per person and $30 per family.

For those who would like to contribute, visit www.gofundme.com/eq3jya-pastor-connie-maginnis. To mail a donation, send a check to the Strong United Methodist Church, c/o Elaine, P. O. Box 33, Strong, 04983. For more information, email Del Reed at dareed@tdstelme.net.