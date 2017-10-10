Blacksmithing classes offered in Farmington

FARMINGTON - The Western Maine Blacksmith Association is offering a variety of blacksmithing classes this fall, including intermediate level work, tool making, and bladesmithing.

First up will be a tool-making class taught by Stan Tilton and Will Sampson on Saturday, Oct. 14. The class will cover some basic tool-making considerations such as metal selection and heat treating. Tools to be made include basic blacksmithing accessories such as tongs and punches. Also, blacksmithing tools for woodworking will be discussed. The class runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the WMBA’s forge located at the Farmington Fairgrounds. Cost for the class is $75 per person plus a materials fee.

Tilton is a veteran blacksmith and the current president of the WMBA, which was founded by his father, Ray Tilton, in 2002. Sampson is current secretary of the WMBA and editor of a magazine for professional woodworkers.

Next up on the schedule will be an intermediate blacksmithing class to be taught by Pat Roy on Oct. 28. The class will cover fundamental ornamental blacksmithing work such as making scrolls, twists, leaves and texture. Participants should already have at least some fundamental experience with blacksmithing. The class runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the WMBA’s forge located at the Farmington Fairgrounds. Cost for the class is $75 per person plus a materials fee.

Pat Roy, of Belfast, makes a wide variety of products in his Big Rock Forge from jewelry to cabinet hardware. He has given classes for the WMBA for a number of years.

Bladesmithing will be taught by Adriaan Gerber of Ellsworth, a talented bladesmith known for his knives and axes. Students in the class will have the opportunity to make a knife starting from forging with high-carbon steel. The class runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12, at the WMBA’s forge located at the Farmington Fairgrounds. Cost for the class is $100 per person plus a materials fee.

The Western Maine Blacksmith Association is based at the Wilton Home and Farm Museum and meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. Promoting the art of blacksmithing at all levels, the association is open to anyone interested in blacksmithing. It hosts open forge sessions at its forges in Wilton and Farmington, demonstrates at special events, and offers occasional classes.

Pre-registration is required for all classes. To obtain more information or to reserve your space, phone Stan Tilton at 207-778-0792. Or email wmeblacksmiths@gmail.com.