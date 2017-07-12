‘Blessing of the Bikes’ raises money for Special Olympics

JAY - On May 20, 40-plus motorcycle enthusiasts participated in the inaugural Blessing of the Bikes, followed by a benefit ride, BBQ, and dance for the Special Olympics. Twenty-five bikes and a bright green jeep were blessed by Father Paul Dumais at the St. Rose of the Lima Church. The blessing was followed by a ride and Poker Run through Jay and surrounding communities.

Thank you to Jay Police Department for blocking traffic at the beginning of the ride, Bouffard’s Furniture and Flying Pond Variety for being such great hosts during this event. Big thank you, to the Lane-Dube Amvet Post #33 for allowing use of its hall to host the BBQ, silent auction, 50/50 and dance.

A donation of $1,300 for Special Olympics was presented to Amvet Post #33 Commander, George St. Pierre, and Gary Desjardins, Special Olympics representative for the post, by David Merrill and some of the riders in the event.