Boston Post Cane presented to Strong resident

STRONG - On Saturday April 28, 2018, the Town of Strong presented the Boston Post Cane to longstanding resident Dorris Brackley.

Brackley has lived most of her 97 years in Strong, where she graduated from high school in 1938. She married the late Rufus A. Brackley, fellow resident of Strong in 1938 and they enjoyed 63 years together. She has been an active member of the Strong Community and is a pillar of strength, wisdom and love to her family, friends and neighbors.

Seven hundred of the walking stick-styled canes were given to towns across New England in 1909 by the now-defunct Boston Post. Originally awarded to the oldest resident in each town, the canes continue to serve that purpose.