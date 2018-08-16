Bottle drive at Skowhegan Savings to raise money for VFW

FARMINGTON - Skowhegan Savings Bank will be holding a bottle drive over the next month, raising money for the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post.

The drive will collect bottles at the bank at 134 Hannaford Drive during business hours between the dates of Aug. 20 and Sept. 28. All funds raised through the drive will go toward the benefit of the The Veterans of Foreign Wars James A McKechnie Post 10881.

Redemption bottles can be dropped off at the bank Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to noon. A drop box will be available on the porch as well.