Boy scouts help Cub Scouts at Christmas party

FARMINGTON - Boy Scout Troop 546 helped the Cub Scouts from Pack 585 celebrate at the Pack's Christmas Party on Thursday, Dec. 7.

The Boy Scouts brought supplies for the Cubs to make Christmas crafts such as a pipe cleaner candy canes as well as the popular marshmallow snowmen. Scouts were able to create a snowman out of varying sizes of marshmallows and decorate them with frosting and sprinkles.

Pack 585 meets at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Farmington the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. All boys in kindergarten through grade 5 are welcome to join the Pack.

Boys interested in joining the Boy Scouts can contact the Troop via their FaceBook page at Troop 546. The Boy Scouts have a winter hike scheduled this month as well. The Troop is an active group of young men who enjoy the outdoors and "do their best ... to do their duty ... to help others at all times."