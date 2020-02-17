Buttons for Babes Giving Circle celebrates work

The Button for Babes Giving Circle members took time out from their regular button bee to have a Valentine Luncheon at LaFleur’s. This program over the last year has donated to Western ME Homeless Outreach, Children's Task Force, Phoenix and RSU9 Food Pantries totaling over $4,000. The money was raised from making button bracelets and selling them for $5 each. From left to right: in the back row, Celia Holmes, Gayle Long, Jean Bernard, Diane McDonald, Sheila Giffin, George Doiron (musical accompaniment),Shannon Smith, treasurer, middle row, Janis Pelletier, Front row: Martina Eastman, Jay Bee coordinator, Karin Paine, Fern Doiron. Absent: Bonnie Samson, Rita Crowley, CJ Jerry, Donna Storer, Sheila Flagg, Mary Castonguay,J ean Gilbert, Connie Fournier, and Helen Hobbs.