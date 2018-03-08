Calendar raffle to raise funds for Mallett School PTA

FARMINGTON - The Mallett School Parent Teacher Association is again holding a Spring Calendar Prize raffle as a fundraiser this year.

The calendar offers drawings for prizes every day for 27 days beginning the first week of Spring, with the first prize drawn on Monday, March 19. There will be bonus prize drawings on Mondays Wednesdays and Fridays, for a total of 38 prize winning opportunities. Calendars are available for $10 each, or 3 for $25.

Calendars have been sent home with students and are available from the Mallett office (778-3529) or PTA officers,(President, Nichole Ernest, Co-Vice Presidents: Randelle Dyke and Kirsten Brann, Secretary, Shana Youndahl and Treasurer, Rachel Heseltine). See the Mallett PTA Facebook page for more information.

Funds from past calendar raffles have been used by the PTA to support the purchase of classroom tools and supplies, Star Student t-shirts, bean bags for reading centers, field trip requests, shades for the gym, books for the literacy center, and funds to support a proposed 'Walk and Wheel' path, among other things.

The calendar and a list of people and businesses who generously donated prizes, can be viewed here: