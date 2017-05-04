Candidate Meet and Greet and property ordinance discussion is May 10

WILTON - The Wilton Group is pleased to invite town residents to our annual ‘Candidate Meet and Greet’ on Wednesday, May 10, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Calzolaio’s Pasta Company in Wilton.

There are two candidates running for two Wilton Select Board positions: David Leavitt and Keith Swett. Irv Faunce is running for RSU 9 School Board representative. All are running unopposed. They will share their views on Wilton and then take questions from the audience.

This will be followed by Rhonda Irish, Town Manager, and Adam Cote, Code Enforcement Officer discussing the proposed property ordinance that will be voted on at the Wilton Annual Town Meeting on Monday, May 22. Irish and Cote will give a slide presentation where they will review progress to date on Wilton’s abandoned and neglected houses since the last property ordinance was passed. A copy of the proposed amendment will be available at the meeting for people to review, and ask questions. Copies of the proposed amendment also will be available at the town office.