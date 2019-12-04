Canned, boxed goods sought for Helping Hands event

FARMINGTON - The annual Helping Hands food drive will be held Thursday, Dec. 5, an annual event that W.G. Mallett School holds to help the Care & Share Food Pantry.

Classrooms at Mallett, and campus groups at UMF are involved in friendly competition to try to elevate the volume of canned and boxed goods (no glass containers) that will be transported on foot, Thursday morning to the Community Center. Mallett will begin walking over at 9:15 a.m. and UMF will be starting their drop-offs at 10:30 a.m. Retired teachers, organized by Wanda Fortin, will handle the sorting and packing of goods.

Community members are encouraged to drop off any donations to the Mallett School office or a box in front of the school by Thursday at 9 a.m. Food donations will be donated to Care & Share with some snack items directed to the Mallett supply of snacks for students in need and UMF food pantry.

Student-made cards will also be on sale at the Legion craft fair on Chester Greenwood Day, with all proceeds benefiting Care & Share food pantry.