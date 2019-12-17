Cape Cod Hill School celebrates the season with Polar Express night

NEW SHARON - Cape Cod Hill School Parent/Teacher Organization leaders, Erin Landry and Elizabeth Tracy organized a fun-filled family and community event on Friday, Dec. 13. The only cost to families was a food bank donation.

Children were greeted by Wendy Mairs, Educational Interventionist, who handed them their ticket for the train. They made their way to get a seat on the train and have their ticket punched by the Conductor, Bob Tourtelotte, Cape Cod Hill custodian. Once at the North Pole, children and parents chose activities including crafts, cupcake decorating and writing a letter to Santa. Children brought their letter over to Santa, who was played by Franklin County Sheriff's Department's Brian McCormick. The night was ended with a beautiful rendition of the Polar Express story read by Kindergarten teacher Courtney Schools.