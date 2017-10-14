Franklin Countys First News

Cape Cod Hill School fourth graders practice coyote stares

Posted by • October 14, 2017 •

Mrs. Perry's fourth grade class practice their "coyote stares" with outdoorsmen Doug Dunlap.

NEW SHARON - Farmington resident and author of Maine hiking books, Doug Dunlap visited a fourth grade class at Cape Cod Hill School recently to share some of his outdoor experiences with the students.

One of his stories included an encounter with a coyote. The students had just finished reading the book Lost on a Mountain in Maine about the young Donn Fendler who was separated from his group while hiking Mt. Katahdin and survived nine days alone in the woods.

