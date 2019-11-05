Care and Share volunteer spotlight: Sam and Elianna

FARMINGTON - Two volunteers from the University of Maine at Farmington have been working with Care and Share Food Closet for the last two years exemplifying what the organization needs more of.

Samantha “Sam” Melgar and Elianna Maniatakos have helped sort and glean food, worked on the serving crew, interviewed clients, helped with data entry into new software and filled other roles as needed.

Maniatakos is a senior at UMF pursuing a Psychology major with plans of getting her master’s degree in Social Work. Her goal is to become a Licensed Clinical Social Worker. During the school year she enjoys working for her favorite Psychology professors at UMF helping her with her courses and with various research projects. She also works as a Residential Crisis Worker for children and adults struggling with mental illness or substance use.

Melgar is from Gardiner. She is a senior at UMF majoring in Psychology and minoring in International and Global Studies. She plans to someday get her Master’s in Social Work. She is hoping to join the Peace Corps first.

“It has been an honor volunteering for the Care and Share food closet. I have always been passionate about helping others and volunteering here has given me the opportunity to do so. I have met and volunteered with many wonderful people and, although hectic at times, it has been an enjoyable work environment. I hope to someday apply the skills that I have learned at the Care and Share food closet to my future career," Melgar said.

If you would like to volunteer or would like more information about Care and Share please call 207-778-0508 or email careandsharefoodcloset.inc@outlook.com.