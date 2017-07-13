CareerCenter hosting United Way ‘Community Cares’ exhibit this month

WILTON - The CareerCenter is hosting the United Way’s “Community Cares” exhibit this month.

United Way of Tri-Valley Area works to unite people and resources to improve lives and build a stronger and healthier community. One of its main goals is to increase independence and financial stability. It created a collaborative art exhibit to showcase its partnerships, demonstrate its impact and make viewers aware of the financial resources available in the community to improve local residents’ quality of life.

For more information on any of the resources represented on the display, call 2-1-1 or visit 211maine.org

Many thanks to Jennifer Stone, of Wilton, for photographing all the Franklin County residents who are featured on the display. This exhibit is generously funded by Key Bank Foundation.