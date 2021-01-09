Carrabassett Valley Library Winter Hours

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — The Carrabassett Valley Public Library is open and doing everything possible to ensure a safe and comfortable library experience. In-library visits by appointment are available during open hours. For the safety of our community, all visitors must wear a face covering, sanitize hands and keep a 6 foot

distance from others. A 3 person limit is adhered to inside the building. They are also offering curbside pickup and returns. Items can be returned in the Library Return box in the front of the building and is available at all times. The library asks that patrons not put very large items such as puzzles and games in the box, as they get stuck and don't always drop down into the bin.

Staff is available during all open hours. Wi-Fi is available at all times and an abundance of online

services can ben found through Digital Maine Library, free ebooks & audiobooks through

cloudLibrary, and streaming with Kanopy. The library staff can also assist with printing via

email, and can offer computer time for patrons inside for up to 30 minutes. Unfortunately, the library is currently unable to safely allow reading by the fireplace or extended hours. The children's play area is also currently closed but all materials are available for borrowing, including books, puzzles and games, movies, DVDs, audiobooks, and CDs. For updates, please see the library's Facebook page.

The Winter Hours for the Carrabassett Valley Public Library are Tuesdays-Saturdays from 10 to 5. The building will be closed Sundays and Mondays.