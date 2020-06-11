Carrabassett Valley Public Library reopening by appointment starting June 17

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - The Carrabassett Valley Public Library will be opening to members for limited hours, by appointment, starting on Wednesday, June 17.

Inside visiting hours to the CV Library will be limited to appointments on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Computer use will be available by appointment only as well. This will give staff time for extra precautions such as quarantining returned materials and disinfecting frequently-touched surfaces. Please leave all returns in the book drop outside the front door of the library. All patrons must use hand sanitizer upon entering the building. We also ask that everyone wear a face covering; curbside delivery is available for those who can’t wear a face covering.

Based on the square footage of our building and the ability to keep people spaced at least 6 feet apart, families (up to 4 people) will be allowed into the building at any given time. Visitors are asked to plan to stop by long enough to do what they need to do, practice social distancing and leave within 15 minutes. The children’s “play area” as well as seating inside the library at both the tables and the “fireplace living room area” will not be available. However, the children’s books will be.

Curbside lending can still be arranged by phone 237-3535 or email (cvlibrary3209@gmail.com) anytime during the Summer Hours: Wednesday-Friday, 10-5 p.m. & Saturday from 10-3 p.m. For patrons who are not ready to visit in person at this time, the library can still be contacted about materials you would like to borrow. Staff will be happy to collect requests and arrange a time for you to pick them up out front. To peruse our online catalog, look on our website for details and more information: http://www.carrabassettvalley.org/public-library

As always, the library's WiFi is on 24 hours a day for use with visitors' own devices, both inside and outside the library. The CVPL Facebook page is a great place to find current information or last minute announcements.

While the CVPL staff know that all of these precautions makes coming to the library different than what people are used to, everyone is excited to once again be able to serve members within our building. Together we can make it safe for everyone to enjoy the CV Public Library once again.