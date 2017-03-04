Cascade Brook School student wins Geography Bee

FARMINGTON - A local Cascade Brook School student has qualified for the 2017 Maine National Geographic State Bee.

Cole Dobbie, a 4th grader at CBS, has been named as a semifinalist in the statewide bee, which will be held at the University of Maine at Farmington on Friday, March 31. Dobbie was named school champion and recognized by the National Geographic with a certificate and medal.

It is the second level of the National Geographic Bee competition, which is now in its 29th year. School Bees were held in schools with 4th- through 8th-grade students throughout the state to determine each school champion. School champions then took a qualifying test, which they submitted to the National Geographic Society. The National Geographic Society has invited up to 100 of the top-scoring students in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense Dependents Schools and U.S. territories to compete in the State Bees.

Each state champion receives $100, the National Geographic Concise Atlas of the World, 4th Edition and a trip to Washington, D.C., to represent their state in the National Geographic Bee Championship to be held at National Geographic Society headquarters on May 14-17. The national champion will receive a $50,000 college scholarship, a lifetime membership in the Society, including a subscription to National Geographic magazine, and an all expenses paid Lindblad expedition to the Galápagos Islands aboard the new National Geographic Endeavour ll.