Cat adoption special at Franklin County Animal Shelter

FARMINGTON - Franklin County Animal Shelter is having a feline frenzy adoption event Thursday and Friday, Sept. 19 and 20 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Adopt two adult (1 year or older) cats for $5 or $10 each, and kittens are $50 each.

When you adopt a cat from the Franklin County Animal Shelter you can expect a cat that has been spayed/neutered, tested for FIV and FeLV, vaccinated for rabies and distemper, microchipped, had its nails trimmed, and treated for fleas and worms, a total value of $350 to $425.

Come visit the shelter at 550 Industry Road, Farmington and find your furever feline friend!