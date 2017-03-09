Catholic Charities Maine awards $4,500 to local parishes

PORTLAND - Parish Social Ministry, a Catholic Charities Maine program, has announced that seven local parishes will receive Catholic Campaign for Human Development parish grants totaling over $27,000.

Among these are two local-area parishes: St. Joseph Parish of Farmington and St. Rose of Lima Parish of Jay.

The grant of $4,500 will help the parishes as they launch the “Blessed Pierre Frassati Youth Camp,” a ministry designed to teach area youth about Catholic social teaching within the context of food security, nutrition, and hunger issues. The summer camp will be broken up into three one-week sessions focused on learning about the issues, doing service work, and reflecting on the larger role they can play in helping those in need.

The mission of Parish Social Ministry is to provide leadership, guidance, Catholic social teaching education, and training to empower parishioners to compassionately serve people of all faiths living in their communities. The CCHD parish grants support initiatives that aim to solve community-wide problems, empowering those in need to make ongoing life changes and to become more self-sufficient while offering parishioners the opportunity to serve those less fortunate.