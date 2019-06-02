CCHS students utilize books purchased through Stephen King Grant

NEW SHARON - Evelyn Simons, Cape Cod Hill School second grade student, shows off a dog she made using a craft book purchased by the library with its recent Stephen King Grant.

After receiving the new craft books, Mrs. Ellis, CCHS librarian, bought a few craft items and encouraged students to make their own crafts. Evelyn is the first student to complete the challenge. Evelyn and Mrs. Ellis hope her dog encourages other students to use the new books and have as much fun as she did. The books are especially nice because they do not give step by step directions. Instead they use photos and suggestions to help crafters explore their own ideas.