Celebrate Ferna Girardin turning 100 on Sept. 6

WILTON - Happy 100th birthday to Ferna Girardin! Join family and friends in a drive by celebration on Sept. 6, between noon and 2 p.m. Come for cake and birthday well wishes. Ferna is the first child of Illda and James Monroe Woodman of Wilton.

She was born on Sept. 7, 1920 in Dixfield. Ferna graduated from Wilton Academy, class of 1938 and then attended business school in Gardiner. She worked at the Armstrong Agency in Wilton as an insurance adjuster for many years. During that time she married Valmore Girardin and they lived in Livermore. They moved back to Wilton in 1951 and built their home and raised two daughters: Dawn Girardin Schneider and Lea Girardin. Ferna worked in accounting for 41 years at International Paper, ending with a position as purchaser for the mill.

The family attended Wilton Congregational Church and Ferna was a member of the Wilton Historical Society. She is the grandmother of John Sayles and Yajia Girardin, step-grandmother of Eli and Eben Pariser and the great grandmother of Seth Sayles and Navada Sayles.

Ferna's favorite activities have always been spending time with her family and friends in Wilton and at their camp in Weld and telling stories about her life and experiences.

For more information please call 207-861-4004.