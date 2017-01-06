Central Maine Community College announces Fall 2016 Dean’s List

AUBURN - President Scott Knapp of Central Maine Community College has announced the Dean’s List for the Fall 2016 semester. Students on the President’s List earned a semester grade point average of 3.9 or higher (on a 4.0 scale). High Honors denote a minimum GPA of 3.6 and honors recognizes those with a minimum GPA of 3.3.

All students from Franklin County who have achieved academic honors are listed below.

President’s Honors

East Wilton: Autumn J. Doiron, Farmington: Benjamin L. Creznic, Jay: Austin M. Couture, Forrest R. Morse, Nichola R. Wilson, Anthony P. York, Wilton: Melinda S. Catanese, Rebecca J. Hodgdon

High Honors

East Dixfield: Keith R. Masse, Farmington: Patricia L. Brady, Natashia R. Nile, Rhys T. Simpson, Jay: Nathan A. Billings, Michael S. Chavez, Misty R. Dolloff, Katie E. Gordon, Jonathan R. Ladd, Dale R. Leblanc, New Sharon: Ginger L. Fails, New Vineyard: Gabrielle J. Luce, Jacquelynne D. Rivers, Wilton: Evan E. Roberts

Honors

Chesterville: Brooke LeBlanc, East Dixfield: Kristen L. Mitchell, Farmington: Rachel D. Mitchell, Ashley L. Roy, Linwood E. Worster, Rangeley: Seve C. Deery-DeRaps, Strong: Michael G. Deming, Wilton: Stephen E. Hiscock, Sarah E. Neal