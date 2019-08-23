Central Maine Power Sports annual ATV ride-in draws outdoor enthusiasts from across state

PHILLIPS - Central Maine Power Sport's annual ride-in attracted hundreds of ATV/UTV Riders from across the state who experienced Maine’s High Peaks Region’s ATV/ UTV Trail System during Phillips “Old Home Days" Aug. 17 and 18.

The ride included ATV/UTV demo rides, raffles with over $2,500 in prizes, BBQ dinner, pancake breakfast, group ATV ride, 50/50 raffle and giveaways.

“The assortment of models available to test drive were a perfect choice to attract new riders to experience the ATV Trail System that the High Peaks Region of Maine has to offer,” CMPS' Craig Anderson said. “FCPSC choice as the official Base Camp for this year’s Ride-In proved to be the perfect choice for the Base Camp for our riders. The central proximity to the ATV trails and the amenities offered by Fox Carlton Pond Sporting Camps proved to be a winning combination for our riders”.

Dates for next year's ride-in have already been scheduled for Sept. 12 and 13 2020.

Central Maine Power Sports is Maine's largest power sports superstore, with over 4 million dollars in inventory of New and Pre-Owned models ready to go. Specializing in Yamaha, Honda, and Polaris OEM's as well as hundreds of aftermarket companies. We are a full service Dealership - Sales, Service, Parts & Accessories. www.centralmainepowersports.com



Located off Route 4 in Phillips, in the High Peaks Region of the Western Maine’s mountains, Fox Carlton Pond Sporting Camps sits on 63 wooded acres alongside the Sandy River. Noted for its fishing, anglers have complete access to Fox’s well-stocked, fly fishing only, catch and release 5-acre trout pond. Other activities include Mountain Biking, ATV Trail Exploring, Hiking the nearby mountains and the Fly Rod Crosby Trail. www.foxcarltonpond.com