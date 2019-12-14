Chester Greenwood Day a “resounding success”

FAMRINGTON - The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce proclaims that again, Chester Greenwood Day Dec. 7, was a resounding success. The community came out in force to celebrate and show the love they have for Franklin County.

The parade had a theme of “A Story Book Scene” and there were many wonderful floats designed by many local businesses and organizations.

The winners this year, as decided by a panel of judges, were: Adult first place, Kyes Insurance – Whoville, second place Franklin Savings Bank - Elf on a Shelf and third place Robin's Flower Pot - The Grinch. In the youth category first place, The Franklin County Children's Task Force – T’was the Night Before Christmas and second place went to the Farmington Rotary - Peanuts. The FCCOC float included Clyde Ross as Chester Greenwood and Michaela Carney as Isabel Greenwood.

There is an annual Gingerbread house contest which are always amazing.

This year the winners were as follows: Adult first place went to Nancy Porter/Mark Nyobe, second place went to Robin Belcher. In the youth competition the winner was Esther Bronwyn with second place going to Marjorie McCarthy.

The Taste of Farmington continues to grow and this year there were 14 businesses who participated by offering samples: Tuck’s Ale House, Java Joe’s, The Roost, Determined Nutrition, Dunkin’, Farmington House of Pizza, UMF Beaver Lodge, Thai Smile, The Homestead Kitchen, Orange Cat Café, Mixed Up, Downtown Press Café, Wicked Good Candy and Sweet Life Kettle Corn.

The winner this year of the Taste of Farmington, by the peoples vote, was The UMF Beaver Lodge. This is the second year in a row that they have won.

This year was the beginning to a new adventure on Chester Greenwood day, it was the “Great Earmuff Bear Hunt” that was organized and started at Farmington Underground. Teams made their way around town trying to find six bears hidden at local stores. The puzzle that went along with the bears used skills in deduction and process of elimination. The prize for winning was Farmington Underground tickets and went to Team Gerry.

This year’s Chester Greenwood t-shirts were also a hit, thanks to the sponsors: Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice, Franklin Journal, Sun Journal, University Credit Union, Rob Elliott Excavation, Franklin Savings Bank, Otis Federal Credit Union, Skowhegan Savings Bank, Beltone New England, Walmart, Wiles Remembrance Centers/Adams McFarlane Chapel, Kyes Insurance, Franklin Somerset Federal Credit Union, Home Auto Group, Bangor Savings Bank and Redzone Wireless.

The parade was covered this year by our local radio station WKTJ, with Tom Saviello and Darryl Wood providing the color commentary. Mt. Blue Community was also on hand to video the parade, you can find that on their Facebook page. Our announcer for the flag raising at the end of the parade where the color guard presented its colors was Paul Mills.