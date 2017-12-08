Chester Greenwood Day event winners announced

FARMINGTON - A clear, sunny day and bigger-than-ever crowd donned in earmuffs made for a successful 41st Annual Chester Greenwood day on Dec. 2. With this year’s theme being “Favorite Childhood Toy” parade participants went all out in designing fun and colorful floats showcasing everything from Legos and Hot Wheels to Barbies and Tonka Trucks.

The first place parade winner in the adult category was University Credit Union followed by RSU 9 in second place and Barclays in third. Girl Scout Troop 486 came in first place in the youth category with Franklin County Children’s Task Force in second place and Mallett School in third.

Several bright and imaginative gingerbread houses were submitted for the Franklin County Chamber’s annual Gingerbread House Contest with Patti Toothaker taking first place and Robin Belcher in second for the adult category. Winning first place in youth was Natalie McCarthy and in second place Paige White.

The second year of the Taste of Farmington event was a success with seven local restaurants participating in the event providing samples for visitors. This year the People’s Choice award winner was The Roost whose tasting sample showcased their macaroni and cheese with shredded pork. The Franklin County Chamber wishes to thank all who participated in the Chester Greenwood Day festivities and to the volunteers who help to make this year’s event a successful and fun day.