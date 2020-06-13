Chesterville resident announces candidacy for sheriff

The Secretary of State’s Office has confirmed that Eddie Hastings has qualified for the November 2020 ballot as an independent candidate for Franklin County Sheriff. Hastings began his campaign by testing the waters, hoping to learn what running for office entails.

“What I have learned is people want change," Hastings said.

Through positive feedback, financial contributions and the endless encouragement of many of his peers, Hastings came to realize that the time is now.

“People want new energy, new ideas, people want an outstanding police officer and they don’t want a politician,” Hastings said.

Hastings was born and raised in Franklin County and is a graduate of the Mt. Blue High School. He and his wife Mary chose to live in Chesterville, where his family has deep roots. They built their home on the Dutch Gap Road and have two children, Lily and Jackson. Hastings has an Associate’s degree in Criminal Justice and is currently enrolled at University of Maine in Augusta pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Public Administration.

“I have spent my entire life helping people by working in the public safety field, since being a teenager,” Hastings said.

Hastings has served in many different capacities, including junior firefighter, firefighter, EMT, Deputy Sheriff, Police Officer, Fire Chief, State Fire Investigator, Selectman and Patrol Supervisor. His current position is Sergeant in the Farmington Police Department.

"I have had the pleasure of working with people throughout Franklin County and been very proactive in law enforcement," Hastings said.

“Most people who know me will agree, that in everything I do, I give it my all. I am unsatisfied with anything less than one’s best effort. I also strive to ensure that everyone is treated equally, regardless of who they are, where they work, how much money they have, or who they know. I have a reputation for doing my job to the best of my ability and holding everyone accountable equally. This includes myself."

Hastings feels that law enforcement is at a crossroad in Franklin County. Trust in local leadership has never been more important. And he is excited to lead the Sheriff's Office into the future.

“It’s an awesome responsibility," he said. “It’s not about having my name on the door.”

“Being Sheriff should be about the citizens we serve in each and every neighborhood and town throughout the county. It should be about providing the citizens of Franklin County with a law enforcement agency they trust, are proud of, and have the desire to be involved with.”

“I want to provide all citizens with a law enforcement agency that is responsive to their needs. I have a genuine desire to improve the quality of life in Franklin County, not just act as an overseer.”

As an advocate of true community policing, Hastings has vowed to engage the Sheriff’s Office in addressing the underlying neighborhood conditions that cultivate crime and drug use. He believes that being open to new ideas, and joining forces with community partners are essential.

“The Sheriff’s Office needs a leader who has the vision, career longevity, organizational skills and track record in the community to do what is right," Hastings said.

“In these difficult times, we need to unite with our communities and work to break down the social, political, economic barriers or cliques.”

Hastings also commits to bring his budgeting and negotiation skills, acquired through his experience in town government, to his new position as Sheriff.

“With a $4.1 million budget (Sheriff’s Department & Jail) there are likely cost savings and improvements to be made,” he noted. “I have very ambitious goals.”

Hastings encouraged voters to research his background and experience. His campaign maintains a website at www.hastingsforsheriff.com. He also hopes that voters will go beyond the campaign advertising in their search for information.

“I'm asking all of the citizens of Franklin County for their vote and their support in this very important election," Hastings said.