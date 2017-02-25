Chesterville Town Hall kitchen flooring replaced thanks to Homemakers
CHESTERVILLE - The North Chesterville Extension Homemakers has been participating in several fund raisers in order to replace the flooring in the Chesterville Town Hall kitchen.
They hired Bouffard's to install the new floor. It looks fantastic! Their next project for Chesterville will be to acquire and install gliders for the metal chairs.
Extension Homemakers are the very best. None finer. Thanks for your community support and spirit!
What a difference. Great job by the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers. I appreciate your efforts to help and improve our town and do so many others.