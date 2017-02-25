Franklin Countys First News

Chesterville Town Hall kitchen flooring replaced thanks to Homemakers

Posted by • February 25, 2017 •

CHESTERVILLE - The North Chesterville Extension Homemakers has been participating in several fund raisers in order to replace the flooring in the Chesterville Town Hall kitchen.

They hired Bouffard's to install the new floor. It looks fantastic! Their next project for Chesterville will be to acquire and install gliders for the metal chairs.

The old Chesterville Town Office kitchen floor.

The new Chesterville Town Office kitchen floor.

  1. John
    February 25, 2017 • 11:02 am

    Extension Homemakers are the very best. None finer. Thanks for your community support and spirit!

  2. Scott Gray
    February 25, 2017 • 11:39 am

    What a difference. Great job by the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers. I appreciate your efforts to help and improve our town and do so many others.

