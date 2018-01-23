Chili/Chowder Cook-Off winners announced

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the winners of the 25th Annual Chili/Chowder Cook-Off, which took place Thursday evening, Jan. 18, at The Gingerbread House in Oquossoc.

The annual event is sponsored by the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce and Budweiser Beer and is the kick-off event of Snodeo Weekend. The event was a great success, with more than 160 people tasting 12 delicious chili and chowder samples from area restaurants and then casting their votes for their favorites.

The winners of the 2018 Chili/Chowder Cook-Off are:

Chili Winners

Best Overall Bald Mountain Camps

Mild Lakeside Convenience

Medium Oquossoc Grocery

Hot Red Onion

Chowder Winners

Best Overall Sarge’s Pub & Grub

Seafood Sarge’s Pub & Grub

Vegetable Lakeside Convenience

The bragging rights for this year have been determined and now participants have a year during which to tweak their recipes and compete again next January in this very popular event.