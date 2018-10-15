Church recognizes long-time choir director

FARMINGTON - On Sunday, Sept. 30, Henderson Memorial Baptist Church honored Dan Woodward for 20 years of music ministry.

Woodward came to HMBC in September 1998 to serve as the choir director, working together with Robin Barron, who was then the organist. When Robin Barron moved out of the area several years later, Woodward agreed to serve as both Choir Director and Organist.

Woodward is appreciated for his willingness to welcome into the Choir all who want to sing, and helping them learn how to sing together to the glory of God. Over the years Woodward has served, the Choir has been steadfast in bringing a spirit of joy to the worship services of the church and a fun way to serve for all who come and sing. Every Sunday he leads the church in singing everything from Praise Songs to favorite hymns; periodically he also graces us with exquisite spiritual solos.