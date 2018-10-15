Franklin Countys First News

Church recognizes long-time choir director

Posted by • October 15, 2018 •

Pastor Susan Crane presenting Dan Woodward with a gift and photo of the church family to congratulate him on his continuing Music Ministry. (Photo by Ann Bryant)

FARMINGTON - On Sunday, Sept. 30, Henderson Memorial Baptist Church honored Dan Woodward for 20 years of music ministry.

Woodward came to HMBC in September 1998 to serve as the choir director, working together with Robin Barron, who was then the organist. When Robin Barron moved out of the area several years later, Woodward agreed to serve as both Choir Director and Organist.

Woodward is appreciated for his willingness to welcome into the Choir all who want to sing, and helping them learn how to sing together to the glory of God. Over the years Woodward has served, the Choir has been steadfast in bringing a spirit of joy to the worship services of the church and a fun way to serve for all who come and sing. Every Sunday he leads the church in singing everything from Praise Songs to favorite hymns; periodically he also graces us with exquisite spiritual solos.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

1 Responses »

  1. Kathy B
    October 15, 2018 • 4:04 pm

    CONGRATULATIONS DAN!!!!! Job well done!!!

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives