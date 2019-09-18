Franklin Countys First News

Climate Strike rallies scheduled for Farmington on Sept. 20

Posted by • September 18, 2019 •

From a Climate Rally held at the State House in Augusta on April 30, 2017.

There will be two Climate Strike Rallies held in Farmington on Friday, Sept. 20.

The first will be at the Gazebo in Meetinghouse Park across from the Courthouse. It will be from noon to 1 p.m. All are welcome - especially students! There will be speakers and music. Bring your signs. For more information on this rally, contact: 22hmcmillan@rangeleyschool.org.

The second rally will be held from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. - in front of the Farmington Post Office. The timing of this event is for people who can’t come at noontime - especially children, teenagers, college students, and working folks - but anyone can come to it. At this event we will have people with climate related signs. We may have singing. For more information contact epliddy@yahoo.com.

These events are sponsored by a coalition of students from local schools, the Sustainable Campus Coalition of University of Maine at Farmington, the Franklin County Climate Crisis Coalition and Western Mountains Peace Workshop.

Feel free to come to both events and share this information with your family and friends.

1 Responses »

  1. Hrtlss Bstrd
    September 18, 2019 • 1:10 pm

    Technically, fossil fuels are renewable as they weren't always around but rather created by the decaying vegetation and animals of the past.

