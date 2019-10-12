Clouser Cakes N’ Bakes raises funds for Farmington Fire

FARMINGTON - Local baker Jessica Clouser jumped to action after the LEAP building explosion on Sept. 16, using her skills to support the Farmington Fire Department. Clouser grew up on the Farmington Falls Road, so the incident hit home, she said.

"Clouser Cakes N' Bakes" had been scheduled to sell a the Farmington Fair the week that the explosion took place. After the incident occurred, Clouser decided to turn her fair week into a fundraiser for the fire department.

"Red velvet cupcakes to be exact. Because everyone can use a little sweetness to brighten up their day, and right now the firemen deserve it more than ever," Clouser said.

Clouser Cakes N' Bakes raised $250 for the department.