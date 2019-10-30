Coat & Cupboard opens for the season Nov. 3

FARMINGTON - Coat & Cupboard opens for the season on Sunday, Nov. 3, offering free warm outerwear to the community. With more than 200 coats in stock, there are sizes from infants to Mens' XL. In addition, there are a large number of gently used boots, as well as ski pants, gloves, and sweaters.

This year, Coat & Cupboard expands into non-food personal care items as well by offering free bottles of laundry detergent, shampoo and soaps, and other essentials.

Throughout the winter, Coat & Cupboard also works directly with local schools, daycare facilities, and other community support services. Last season, C&C provided 229 coats and more than 100 pairs of boots to local families. Many of the outerwear items available were purchased for C&C with funds raised by the annual Thrifty Santa Gently Used Toy Sale. This popular event, which enables families on tight budgets to purchase holiday gifts, is scheduled for Chester Greenwood Day, Dec. 7, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. As in years past, it will be held in the church Vestry, at 235 Main Street.

Coat & Cupboard is open the first Sunday of each month, November to March, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., except December, when it will instead be open on Chester Greenwood Day, Dec. 7, from noon to 2:00 pm.

A project of the Old South Church high school Youth Group, Coat & Cupboard is located at 227 Main Street in Farmington.

For more information, check Facebook page of Old South First Congregational Church, UCC, or call the church office at 778-0424.