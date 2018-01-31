College Transitions program announces scholarship recipients

FARMINGTON - Franklin County Adult Education College Transitions program is proud to announce the two recipients of the College Transitions Technology Scholarship.

Sharon Rankin, of New Sharon, is a recent graduate of the College Transitions Program and has been accepted to Kennebec Valley Community College to study Phlebotomy. Kaytlyn Hennessy, of Wilton, also recently graduated the College Transitions Program and is enrolled in a Certified Nurses Assistant Program at Franklin County Adult Education and been accepted into KVCC to pursue a nursing career.

Franklin County Adult Education College Transitions Program awards a scholarship of a laptop to students twice a year. Students must be graduates of the college Transitions Program, a free class that prepares students for college. The program offers academic support, as well as advising, college tours, assistance with applications and scholarships. Adult education also administers the Accuplacer test free of charge.

For more information, please contact Alli at 778-3460 ext 2025.