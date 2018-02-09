Colonial Daughters holds meeting, welcomes new members

FARMINGTON - The Colonial Daughters Chapter DAR, held their regular monthly meeting at the Ferro House, on the University of Maine at Farmington campus in January.

Deborah Burke of Wilton was welcomed as a new member, joining under her Patriot Veren Balch. Also welcomed as new transfer members were Linda Bauer of Chesterville, formerly a member of Gemini Springs Chapter in Deltona, Fla., and Roxine Hennings of Detroit, formerly a member of Koussinoc Chapter in Augusta. The ladies were welcomed by Chapter Registrar Joanne Page and Chapter Chaplain Theo Ross.

Following the business meeting Peter Tracy a well-known local consulting Forester presented a slide program explaining forest management, its natural resources and environmental awareness. Many questions and answers were presented by the group and Tracy. The program was very interesting.

The Daughters of the American Revolution is a service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America’s future through better education.

Colonial Daughters meet the fourth Tuesday of the month and all regular meetings are open to the public. If you are interested in perhaps joining DAR go to following website: https://www.dar.org/national-society/become-member for more information.