Colonial Daughters member honored for service

FARMINGTON - Colonial Daughters Chapter DAR of Farmington recently presented a 50 year “Certificate of Membership” to one of their members, Theo Averill Walker Ross of Harrison. Ross was also presented a lovely pin depicting her 50 years of service to the organization.

Ross joined the Colonial Daughters on October 18, 1967, over the years she served as Chapter Registrar, Historian and Secretary and served three terms as Chapter Regent. She is currently serving as Chapter Chaplain. On the state level, she has served as State Recording Secretary and State Registrar, she is currently Chapter and State Chairman of the American Heritage Committee.

In 2008, as Regent, Ross led the chapter in celebrating its 100th anniversary with a successful event held at the University of Maine Farmington. The event featured a fashion show, music, luncheon and displays of chapter collections. Many local and state dignitaries along with other DAR members from around the state were in attendance.

Theo is always willing to help whether it is to present a DAR Good Citizen Award, promoting college scholarships, honoring dignitaries, encouraging women to join DAR, play an instrument, doing a demonstration, participating in fundraising or recognizing and honoring local citizens and our Veterans.

She is extremely devoted and dedicated to DAR, the epitome of a modern day DAR woman.

Ross works hard and attends the local Chapter, State and National meetings. Some times when in Washington to attend Continental Congress her daughter Jolene Walker Bowdoin and her granddaughter Abbey Heflin, accompany her, they are both also members of Colonial Daughters Chapter.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote patriotism, preserve American history, and support better education for our nation’s children. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 165,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world’s largest and most active service organizations. To learn more about the work of today’s DAR visit www.DAR.org.Colonial Daughters.