Colonial Daughters recognizes Spruce Mountain High School student with DAR Good Citizen Award

JAY - At a Spruce Mountain High School assembly held recently, Melanie Farmer, Regent for the Colonial Daughters Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Farmington and Deborah Judkins also a member of Colonial Daughters Chapter, presented a DAR Good Citizen Award to Camryn D. Berry. Camryn a senior at SMHS, is the daughter of Tammy and Andrew Berry of Jay.

Berry received a Good Citizen pin and a certificate authorized and signed by the National Society’s President General Anne Turner Dillon and Maine State Society’s Regent Elizabeth Blake Hotchkiss.

The Colonial Daughters Chapter sponsors six area schools to recognize excellence in high school seniors. Each school’s faculty nominates several candidates for this honor each year. The person chosen to receive the honor must have demonstrated each of the qualities as defined by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution to an outstanding degree.

These qualities are dependability (truthfulness, loyalty and punctuality): service (cooperation, courtesy, and consideration of others): leadership (personality, self-control, and ability to assume responsibility) and patriotism (unselfish interest in family, school, community and union).

During her years at Spruce Mountain High School Berry has achieved high honors in her academic classes and has also been recognized for her outstanding qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism to her home, school and community. Berry is an aspiring biomedical engineer and wishes to spend her time helping and serving others.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote patriotism, preserve American history, and support better education for our nation’s children. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 180,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world’s largest and most active service organizations. To learn more about the work of today’s DAR visit www.DAR.org.