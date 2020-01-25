Community Change Challenge begins Feb. 1

FARMINGTON - The fourth annual change challenge will kick off on Feb. 1; the community effort led by the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area raises money through collected change at businesses throughout Franklin County. Last year's campaign raised more than $6,900, with Verso Paper of Jay winning the Tier I (more than 200 employees) competition. Tier II (less than 200 employees) was won by Spruce Mountain Elementary School.

Nine businesses have registered so far this year and they including: Verso, Spruce Mountain School District, The Dugout Bar & Grill, Farmington Hannaford, the University of Maine at Farmington, Franklin Community Health Network, Main-Land Development, Western Maine Behavioral Health Services and United Way. Any businesses looking to sign up can call 778-5048 and will be provided with a Poland Spring jug for collection.

The winner of the competition gets the honor of designating a United Way Community Partner beneficiary for one fourth of the total amount collected. The remaining three fourths is invested into the Community Fund to be used by all Community Partners. This year, The Dugout Bar and Grill has committed to matching the first $1,000 raised.

