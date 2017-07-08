Contest results announced for Franklin County 4-H Fair

FARMINGTON - Local 4-H'ers got a chance to challenge their peers from across the region on June 24, as the Franklin County 4-H Fair turned the Farmington Fairgrounds into a massive collection of workshops, demonstrations and clinics.

The three-day event was organized by 4-H leaders and Franklin County Cooperative Extension staff members along with numerous volunteers. Participants had the chance to interview veterinarians and become blacksmiths with the help of local organizations. A variety of workshops were offered, including one of the newest clubs, Franklin County Circuit Hackers, who came with a robot maze and a 3D printer.

Shooting sports were also included, with the Back to Creation Outdoors School offered an Archery class that was open all day.

Competitions included Bake-Off, Art and Photography Contests that were all open to the public. All three contests had a Maine-centered theme.

The Bake-Off Challenge asked participants to try their hand at a Maine favorite: whoopie pies. Mixed-Up Cooking & Baking Supplies was this year's sponsor, and judging was provided by Douin's Market & Diner

Division 3 - 1st Place was Mia Willingham.

Division 4 - 1st Place was Faith Dexter.

The Art Contest "A Maine Adventure" was sponsored by Basil's Pizza & Subs.

Division 1 - 1st Place was Wiekko Silanpaa.

Division 2 - 1st Place was Amber Smith; 2nd Place was Joshua Mulcahy.

Division 3 - 1st Place was Hannah Mulcahy; 2nd Place was Mia Willingham.

Division 5 - 1st Place was Cindy Willingham.

The Photography Contest "The Beauty in Franklin County" was sponsored by McDonalds

Division 2 - 1st Place was Amber Smith.

Division 3 - 1st Place was Mia Willingham; 2nd Place was Hannah Mulcahy; 3rd Place was Jack Sullivan.

Division 4 - 1st Place was Faith Dexter; 2nd Place was Jared Winslow.

Division 5 - 1st Place was Cindy Willingham; 2nd Place was Dawn Mulcahy.

The Cook-Off Challenge, for 4-H members only, featured goat cheese provided by From the Country Farm.

The 1st place team was the Giddy Up & Go Horse Club - Mia Willingham, Grace Willingham and Maelyn Leighton.

2nd place team was the Doe-C-Doe Dairy Goat Club.

3rd place team was the Dairy Club.